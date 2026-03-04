Peter Szijjártó discusses oil and gas supply issues in Moscow

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó, who is on a visit to Moscow, held talks on March 4 with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Report informs.

According to Szijjártó's social mediastatement, the purpose of the meetings is to ensure the functioning of the Druzhba oil pipeline and the return of two Hungarian citizens who have been captured by Russia.

Szijjártó noted that the current events in the Middle East have led to instability in oil and natural gas supplies. This, in turn, represents a new challenge in the context of the situation with the Druzhba oil pipeline (which has not been operational since January 27, 2026).

"I am here, in Moscow, to make sure that we still have the oil and natural gas necessary to ensure Hungary's energy security during the crisis," Szijjártó said in a video address posted on social media.

Hungary and Slovakia are currently the only EU countries that still import Russian energy resources.

According to the Hungarian minister, he went to Russia for guarantees that previous oil and gas prices would be maintained, despite the changed circumstances and the global energy crisis. "If we receive this guarantee today, then one task will remain – to ensure that these volumes of oil and natural gas actually reach Hungary," he added.