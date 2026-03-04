Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern Tehran

    Israeli air force has targeted IRGC, Quds Force, Basij, and cyber warfare HQs in wide-scale operation, Report informs via i24.

    The Israeli Air Force completed a wide-scale strike Wednesday targeting a large Iranian military compound in eastern Tehran, the IDF said. IDF intelligence precisely guided the operation. The compound housed the headquarters "of all Iranian security organizations."

    The strikes targeted command centers, including the IRGC headquarters, Intelligence Directorate headquarters, Basij headquarters, Quds Force headquarters, Internal Security Forces headquarters, Cyber Warfare headquarters, and the headquarters of the Internal Security unit responsible for suppressing protests.

    According to the IDF, Iranian operatives managed operations from the targeted command centers, where they promoted terrorist attacks against Israel and the region and repressed the Iranian people.

    "Iranian operatives who are responsible for managing the operation, promoting additional terrorist attacks against Israel and the region, and repressing the people of Iran were operating in the command centers that were targeted," the IDF stated.

    The IDF said the compound "contained headquarters of all the Iranian security organizations." Activity by Iranian operatives was identified in the compound as well, the IDF said.

