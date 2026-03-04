IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern Tehran

Israeli air force has targeted IRGC, Quds Force, Basij, and cyber warfare HQs in wide-scale operation, Report informs via i24.

The Israeli Air Force completed a wide-scale strike Wednesday targeting a large Iranian military compound in eastern Tehran, the IDF said. IDF intelligence precisely guided the operation. The compound housed the headquarters "of all Iranian security organizations."

The strikes targeted command centers, including the IRGC headquarters, Intelligence Directorate headquarters, Basij headquarters, Quds Force headquarters, Internal Security Forces headquarters, Cyber Warfare headquarters, and the headquarters of the Internal Security unit responsible for suppressing protests.

According to the IDF, Iranian operatives managed operations from the targeted command centers, where they promoted terrorist attacks against Israel and the region and repressed the Iranian people.

