Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialists

    Economy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 17:01
    A Memorandum of Understanding on personnel training has been signed between the Vocational Training Center under the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan LLC, Report informs, citing EZDA.

    The document was signed by Kanan Baghirov, Director of the Vocational Training Center, and Huseyn Topuz, Director of Bayraktar Teknoloji Azərbaycan.

    Under the MoU, cooperation will cover the study of workforce needs in the industrial sector, organization of training programs aligned with labor market demands, preparation of modern and innovative curricula, and collaboration in scientific research.

    Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan was established in 2022. Huseyn Topuz previously served as a field coordinator for Türkiye's Baykar Makina.

    Baykar Makina is the producer of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These UAVs were widely used by the Azerbaijani army during the 2020 Patriotic War. Their creator, Selçuk Bayraktar, is also the technical director of Baykar Savunma.

