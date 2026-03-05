Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's National Forum of NGOs has condemned Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan, saying Tehran made a serious error by targeting a country that has always followed principles of good neighborliness, supported others in times of need, and never allowed its territory to be used against neighboring states.

According to Report, the forum described the strikes as "an act of ingratitude, betrayal, and hypocrisy" and called them a terrorist act.

"The attacks on the airport and a secondary school in Nakhchivan show that the intent was to harm civilians and civilian infrastructure. Four civilians were injured, and the airport and school buildings were damaged," the statement said.

The National Forum stressed that Iran bears full responsibility for the incident.

On March 5, drones launched from Iran struck targets in Nakhchivan. One drone hit the terminal of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack. Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan has stated it reserves the right to retaliate.