    Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:56
    Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov spoke with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili on the Iranian drone attack on Nakchivan, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijan MFA, Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

    The terminal building of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's airport was damaged, and civilians were injured following the attack. Additionally, one of the drones fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

    Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that this attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serves to escalate tensions in the region.

    It was conveyed that the Azerbaijani side demands that the Iranian side clarify the matter within a short period regarding the attack that occurred, provide an appropriate explanation, and take necessary urgent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

    Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili expressed concern over the incident and noted the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region.

    During the phone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

