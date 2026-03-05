Defense Ministry: Iran attacked Nakhchivan with 4 UAVs, one of them neutralized

The statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran that it respects the sovereignty of all countries, especially Muslim and neighboring states, and its denial of the drone attacks carried out against Azerbaijan today by Iran, in particular, is in no way acceptable, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said, Report informs.

Technical means have confirmed that four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were directed to carry out attack acts toward Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region. One of them was neutralized by the Azerbaijani army, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school building during class hours. Fortunately, the UAV targeting the school building did not reach its target and crashed and exploded near the school.

"Taking the above into account, we expect the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately stop this blatant denial, express an apology for the incident that occurred, and for the relevant Iranian authorities to punish those responsible," the statement noted.