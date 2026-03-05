Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:55
    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027

    ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group, forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2.5% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, Report informs referring to the ING.

    Compared to previous forecasts, the GDP growth rate for the current year has been reduced by 0.3 percentage points (pp) and increased by 1 pp for 2027.

    Therefore, the country's average annual GDP growth in 2026-2027 is projected at 2.75%.

    According to the bank's estimates, the economic growth forecast for the first quarter of 2026 is 3%, the second quarter at 2%, the third at 4%, and the fourth at 1%.

    Furthermore, economic growth is projected at 3% in the first quarter of 2027, 3.5% in the second, 2% in the third, and 3.5% in the fourth.

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy forecasts GDP growth of 2.9% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027, while the Central Bank forecasts 2.4% this year and 2.9% in 2027.

    International rating agencies' estimates vary: S&P Global expects growth of 2% in 2026, Fitch Ratings - 2.5%, Moody's - 2.5%, and the IMF - 2.1%.

    The Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth of 2% in 2026, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts 2% in 2026 and 2.5% in 2027.

    The World Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth of 1.8% in 2026 and 1.7% in 2027.

    According to UN estimates, Azerbaijan's economic growth will be 2.7% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027.

    Fitch Solutions expects Azerbaijan's real GDP growth at 2.5% in 2026.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 1.4%.

    ING: 2026–2027-ci illərdə Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı orta hesabla 2,75 % artacaq
    ING: В 2026–2027гг. экономика Азербайджана вырастет в среднем на 2,75%

