    IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz province

    • 05 March, 2026
    • 17:05
    Israel struck a headquarters in Iran's Alborz province responsible for all of Iran's internal security forces, according to a statement by the IDF, Report informs.

    During the latest wave of airstrikes in the Tehran area, it struck the headquarters of Iranian special forces, bases of the paramilitary formation Basij, and other regime facilities. Approximately 90 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the strikes, hitting around 40 targets and dropping approximately 200 bombs.

    The IDF reported that in other areas of Tehran, strikes were carried out against targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Basij bases, the internal security forces headquarters, as well as dozens of other command centers and weapons depots.

