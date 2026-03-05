Iran's attack on Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that the regime in Tehran poses a global threat, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ wrote on X, Report informs.

"We condemn Iran's strike on Azerbaijan, which follows its reckless attacks on countries in the Middle East and Europe. There was never any reason for Iranian terrorists to harm Azerbaijan, Ukraine by giving their drones to Russia, or other countries where they have caused chaos, murder, and destabilization. Iran's attack on Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that the regime in Tehran is a global threat, not a regional one. And it is not only about Iran but also its terrorist allies, including Russia. All international efforts must be consolidated to neutralize the threats posed by the Iranian regime, provide a chance for normal life for the Iranian people, and restore security and stability in the Middle East and beyond," reads the post.