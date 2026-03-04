IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaign
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 21:12
The Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs during strikes in Iran since the start of the conflict, the Israeli military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The military says that IAF fighter jets "continue to deepen air superiority throughout Iran, with an emphasis on the Tehran area."
Latest News
22:28
193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from JeddahForeign policy
22:19
German envoy: Azerbaijan should strengthen its place in int'l energy marketEnergy
22:13
Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missileRegion
21:49
Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sectorInfrastructure
21:44
More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle EastWorld
21:40
Photo
Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuationForeign policy
21:24
IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern TehranOther countries
21:12
IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaignRegion
21:06