    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 21:12
    IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaign

    The Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs during strikes in Iran since the start of the conflict, the Israeli military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The military says that IAF fighter jets "continue to deepen air superiority throughout Iran, with an emphasis on the Tehran area."

    İsrail ordusu: İrana zərbələrdə 5 mindən çox döyüş sursatından istifadə edilib
    ЦАХАЛ: Израиль использовал более 5 тыс. боеприпасов в ударах по Ирану

