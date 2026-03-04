South Korea intends to strengthen economic ties with Azerbaijan

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Baku, Kang Kymgu, held a meeting with the heads of South Korean companies operating in Azerbaijan to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the economic sphere, Report informs.

"During the meeting, the participants exchanged information on the current regional situation and economic trends, and also emphasized the need to pay greater attention to security issues. In addition, the parties agreed to intensify interaction between the embassy, government agencies, and Korean companies to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the economy and other areas, as well as to provide the necessary support," the South Korean embassy said in a statement on Facebook.