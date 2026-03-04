Brazil's Ambassador to Iran, Andre Veras Guimaraes, who was evacuated to Azerbaijan, gave a statement to local media and expressed gratitude for the support provided, Report informs.

The diplomat emphasized that significant assistance was provided to them by the Azerbaijani government.

"Great support was provided regarding obtaining visas and the entry of the vehicle into the country. I have brought my spouse and child here. I will return to Iran again in the near future," the diplomat noted.

He also stated that the situation in Iran, especially in Tehran, is very difficult.