    Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 21:40
    Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation

    Brazil's Ambassador to Iran, Andre Veras Guimaraes, who was evacuated to Azerbaijan, gave a statement to local media and expressed gratitude for the support provided, Report informs.

    The diplomat emphasized that significant assistance was provided to them by the Azerbaijani government.

    "Great support was provided regarding obtaining visas and the entry of the vehicle into the country. I have brought my spouse and child here. I will return to Iran again in the near future," the diplomat noted.

    He also stated that the situation in Iran, especially in Tehran, is very difficult.

    Braziliyanın İrandakı səfiri təxliyə prosesindəki köməyə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Посол Бразилии в Иране поблагодарил Азербайджан за помощь в процессе эвакуации

