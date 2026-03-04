Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sector

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed cooperation opportunities in the transport sector, Report informs, citing an X post by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The discussions took place in London during Rashad Nabiyev's meeting with the Chief Executive of the UK government agency UK Export Finance.

"During the meeting, we presented information about the transformation being carried out in Azerbaijan in the areas of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. We also discussed opportunities for strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in these fields," the post reads.