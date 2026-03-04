Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sector
Infrastructure
- 04 March, 2026
- 21:49
Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed cooperation opportunities in the transport sector, Report informs, citing an X post by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.
The discussions took place in London during Rashad Nabiyev's meeting with the Chief Executive of the UK government agency UK Export Finance.
"During the meeting, we presented information about the transformation being carried out in Azerbaijan in the areas of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. We also discussed opportunities for strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in these fields," the post reads.
Latest News
22:28
193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from JeddahForeign policy
22:19
German envoy: Azerbaijan should strengthen its place in int'l energy marketEnergy
22:13
Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missileRegion
21:49
Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sectorInfrastructure
21:44
More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle EastWorld
21:40
Photo
Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuationForeign policy
21:24
IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern TehranOther countries
21:12
IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaignRegion
21:06