Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle East

    World
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 21:44
    More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle East

    Since February 28, more than 17,500 US citizens have safely returned home from the Middle East, US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said in a statement, Report informs.

    Just yesterday alone, more than 8,500 American citizens returned to the United States.

    According to the statement, intensive work is underway to ensure the safety of US citizens who are in the Middle East.

    In addition, a significant number of Americans have traveled from the Middle East to various countries in Europe and Asia. Some citizens have already left the region and are currently in transit on their way back to the United States.

    Through the US State Department's Special Task Force, operating around the clock, assistance was provided to approximately 6,500 Americans abroad. This assistance includes safety recommendations and support in arranging travel.

    The statement emphasizes that the US State Department will continue to actively support every citizen wishing to leave the Middle East.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Yaxın Şərqdən 17 mindən çox ABŞ vətəndaşı ölkəyə qayıdıb
    Более 17 тысяч граждан США вернулись на родину с Ближнего Востока

    Latest News

    22:28

    193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah

    Foreign policy
    22:19

    German envoy: Azerbaijan should strengthen its place in int'l energy market

    Energy
    22:13

    Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missile

    Region
    21:49

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sector

    Infrastructure
    21:44

    More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle East

    World
    21:40
    Photo

    Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation

    Foreign policy
    21:24

    IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern Tehran

    Other countries
    21:12

    IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaign

    Region
    21:06

    US Embassy logistics center near Baghdad airport attacked

    Other countries
    All News Feed