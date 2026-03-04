More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle East

Since February 28, more than 17,500 US citizens have safely returned home from the Middle East, US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said in a statement, Report informs.

Just yesterday alone, more than 8,500 American citizens returned to the United States.

According to the statement, intensive work is underway to ensure the safety of US citizens who are in the Middle East.

In addition, a significant number of Americans have traveled from the Middle East to various countries in Europe and Asia. Some citizens have already left the region and are currently in transit on their way back to the United States.

Through the US State Department's Special Task Force, operating around the clock, assistance was provided to approximately 6,500 Americans abroad. This assistance includes safety recommendations and support in arranging travel.

The statement emphasizes that the US State Department will continue to actively support every citizen wishing to leave the Middle East.