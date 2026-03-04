US Embassy logistics center near Baghdad airport attacked
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 21:06
The logistics center of the US Embassy located near Baghdad International Airport (Iraq) has come under attack, a source within Iraq's security agencies said, Report informs via Qatar's Al Araby TV.
Iran's state broadcasting corporation, in turn, claims that explosion sounds were heard in the area of the US Victory Base near Baghdad airport.
Latest News
22:28
193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from JeddahForeign policy
22:19
German envoy: Azerbaijan should strengthen its place in int'l energy marketEnergy
22:13
Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missileRegion
21:49
Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sectorInfrastructure
21:44
More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle EastWorld
21:40
Photo
Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuationForeign policy
21:24
IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern TehranOther countries
21:12
IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaignRegion
21:06