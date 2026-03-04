Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    The logistics center of the US Embassy located near Baghdad International Airport (Iraq) has come under attack, a source within Iraq's security agencies said, Report informs via Qatar's Al Araby TV.

    Iran's state broadcasting corporation, in turn, claims that explosion sounds were heard in the area of the US Victory Base near Baghdad airport.

