Baku and London mull cooperation in AI

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, Report informs, citing an X post published by the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The discussions took place in London during a meeting between Rashad Nabiyev and the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, member of the House of Lords, John Alderdice.

According to the minister, the meeting covered the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

"There was also an exchange of views on the expansion of physical and digital connectivity, investment opportunities in AI-powered data centers, the use of competitive energy resources, the development of transport infrastructure, as well as the implementation of joint training programs with UK universities," Nabiyev noted.