Iran threatens Israeli embassies around the world

    • 04 March, 2026
    • 19:48
    Iran will strike Israeli embassies around the world in the event of an attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in the capital of Lebanon - Beirut, the official spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, said today, Report informs via Iranian media.

    "Israel has threatened to attack the Iranian embassy in Lebanon. If Israel does go through with this and attacks our embassy, all embassies of that country will become legitimate targets for us," Shekarchi said.

    He also emphasized that Iran is not in a state of conflict with other nations, with the exception of the United States and Israel, and builds its foreign relations "on the principles of cooperation and interaction."

    İran bütün dünyadakı İsrail səfirliklərini hədələyir
    Иран угрожает ударами по израильским посольствам в мире

