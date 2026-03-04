Repatriation flight organized for Azerbaijani nationals in Middle East

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Infrastructure
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 19:52
    Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan conducted the safe repatriation of its citizens from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku on March 4, after flights from the region were cancelled, Report informs.

    The AZAL Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive shortly at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, carrying a total of 209 Azerbaijani nationals.

    AZAL, as the national airline, is conducting repatriation flights safely and in an orderly manner in line with procedures established by the relevant authorities.

    Additional evacuation flights from other Middle Eastern destinations to Baku are planned in the coming days.

    AZAL
    Yaxın Şərqdə qalan Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün təxliyə reysi həyata keçirilir
    В Баку ожидается прибытие эвакуационного рейса из Джидды

