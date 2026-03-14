Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Milan: Allegri is very keen on Kim Min Jae

    Football
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 17:39
    Milan: Allegri is very keen on Kim Min Jae

    Milan are on the hunt for a major signing for their defense: Bayern Munich's South Korean centre-back Kim Min Jae is back in the frame, Report informs via Goal.

    His breakthrough in Naples and the Scudetto, followed by a move to Germany amid high expectations. And now Kim Min-jae has a new opportunity: a return to Italy.

    The South Korean defender is once again emerging as a name that could set the summer transfer market alight.

    The 1996-born player is currently struggling at Bayern Munich, who two years ago spent nearly €60 million to snatch him from Serie A and bring him to Bavaria, and several Italian clubs have been eyeing the chance to take a gamble on him for months.

    Having failed to meet expectations in the January transfer window, Milan have promised Allegri a major signing to bolster their centre-back line-up.

    Among the players being considered is Kim Min-jae, who boasts extensive international experience and could adapt quickly to the Italian league, which he is already familiar with despite having played there for just one season, during which he won the Scudetto with Napoli.

    With Upamecano, fresh from signing a multi-million-euro contract extension, and Tah blocking his path, Kim is seriously considering the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

    AC Milan are planning to make a move in the hope that he will accept a salary of €7 million (he currently earns €12 million) and that Bayern Munich will lower their asking price, which currently stands at over €30 million.

    Kim Min Jae AC Milan Bayern Munich
    "Bavariya"nın müdafiəçisi Kim Min Ce karyerasını İtaliyada davam etdirə bilər

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