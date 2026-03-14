Serbia may increase its total nuclear power capacity to 1,000 MW after 2040

Serbia is considering integrating nuclear energy into its energy mix, and is assessing the potential for commissioning nuclear power plants with a total capacity of up to 1,000 MW after 2040, reads a preliminary technical study on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, jointly prepared by the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy and a consortium of French companies led by the French energy company EDF, Report informs.

The construction of nuclear power plants is included in one of the scenarios of the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, which covers forecasts up to 2050.

The ministry's statement emphasized that as a result of amendments to the Energy Law adopted in November 2024, the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants was lifted, thereby ending a moratorium that had been in place for over 30 years.

In accordance with International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations, activities to create the necessary infrastructure for a nuclear power program are divided into three phases and 19 key infrastructure issues. The first phase involves studying the feasibility of this step before deciding to begin nuclear energy development. The second phase covers the decision to implement the nuclear energy program, selecting the type of nuclear reactor, concluding contracts, and preparatory work for the construction of the nuclear facility. The third phase involves the construction of the nuclear facility and culminates in connecting the plant to the power grid.

According to plans, all studies necessary for the government's decision to implement the nuclear program are expected to be completed by mid-2027. Following this, attention will be focused on strengthening institutional, regulatory, and human resource capacity. The overall goal is for Serbia to be ready to begin the process of technology selection and concluding construction contracts by 2032, and for the nuclear power plant to be connected to the power grid by approximately 2040.

The public presentation of the technical study took place today at the Serbian Chamber of Commerce. During the presentation, it was noted that in the future, increasing reliance on data centers, artificial intelligence, and the electrification of industry and the transport sector will mean an increase in energy demand.