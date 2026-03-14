The number of medical workers killed as a result of Israeli strikes on Lebanon has risen to 26, with more than 50 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Report informs.

"From March 2 until today, the total number of medical workers killed has reached 26, while 51 have been injured," the ministry said.

On the night from Friday to Saturday, an Israeli strike on a medical center in southern Lebanon killed 12 medics.