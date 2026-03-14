Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Lebanon's Ministry: Death toll of medics from Israeli strikes rises to 26

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 18:07
    Lebanon's Ministry: Death toll of medics from Israeli strikes rises to 26

    The number of medical workers killed as a result of Israeli strikes on Lebanon has risen to 26, with more than 50 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Report informs.

    "From March 2 until today, the total number of medical workers killed has reached 26, while 51 have been injured," the ministry said.

    On the night from Friday to Saturday, an Israeli strike on a medical center in southern Lebanon killed 12 medics.

    Escalation in Middle East
    Livanın Səhiyyə Nazirliyi: İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində ölən tibb işçilərinin sayı 26 nəfərə çatıb
    Минздрав Ливана: Число погибших при ударах Израиля медиков возросло до 26 человек

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