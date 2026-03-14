Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran warns UAE that its ports are ‘legitimate' targets

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 17:50
    Iran warns UAE that its ports are ‘legitimate' targets

    Tehran has claimed that the US used ports and jetties in the UAE to attack Iran's Abu Mousa Island, making them "legitimate" targets for retaliation and urged civilians to evacuate, Report informs via Financial Times.

    A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya, Iran's main military command centre, said that Abu Mousa had been targeted by missiles launched from UAE soil.

    "We urge the Muslim people of the UAE to evacuate ports, jetties and American shelters in the country's cities so that no one is harmed," the spokesperson said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran Xarq adasına hücuma cavab olaraq BƏƏ limanlarına zərbələr endirməyə hazırlaşır
    Иран готовит удары по портам ОАЭ в ответ на нападение на остров Харк

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