Third day of 13th Global Baku Forum underway

The third day of the 13th Global Baku Forum has kicked off.

According to Report, today participants will discuss the topics of Digital Futures: AI, Governance and Ethics of Innovation, Global Cooperation for Housing: Perspectives for WUF13, and Seeking a Reset of the International System.

The Global Baku Forum has been taking place since 2013. Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the annual forum brings together representatives from various countries to discuss global processes, security, balance of power, international law, and other pressing issues.