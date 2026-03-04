Turkish minister: Iran suspends citizens" exit toward Türkiye
04 March, 2026
- 19:30
Türkiye"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Mustafa Çiftçi, said that Iran had currently suspended the departure of its citizens toward Türkiye.
He noted that at the Iran–Türkiye border, Turkish citizens and third-country nationals were currently allowed to exit.
Çiftçi added that Türkiye accepts Iranian citizens.
