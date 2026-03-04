Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on March 4, another 21 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing.

    According to Report, five of those who crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint were Azerbaijani citizens, while the others were nationals of China, Pakistan, France, and Tajikistan.

    With this latest group, the total number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since the start of military operations on February 28 at 8:00 a.m. has reached 1,182.

    evacuation US and Israel Operation Against Iran Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Son iki saatda daha 21 nəfərin İrandan Azərbaycana təxliyəsi baş tutub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуировано еще 16 иностранных граждан

    Latest News

    13:27

    Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Other countries
    13:09

    Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

    Other countries
    13:05

    Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:02

    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Region
    13:00

    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Other countries
    12:57

    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Other countries
    12:41

    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:41
    Photo

    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed