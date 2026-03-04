21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 12:41
From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on March 4, another 21 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing.
According to Report, five of those who crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint were Azerbaijani citizens, while the others were nationals of China, Pakistan, France, and Tajikistan.
With this latest group, the total number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since the start of military operations on February 28 at 8:00 a.m. has reached 1,182.
