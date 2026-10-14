Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev wins silver at U23 World Championships

    Football
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 09:13
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev wins silver at U23 World Championships

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmir Aliyev has won a silver medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

    According to Report, Aliyev was defeated 4-13 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Aytbekov in the final.

    The championships, being held in Las Vegas, United States, will continue through October 18. Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 23 wrestlers.

    U23 World Championships Azerbaijani wrestler Silver medal
    Elmir Əliyev U-23 dünya çempionatının gümüş medalını qazanıb
    Эльмир Алиев завоевал серебро на ЧМ U-23
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