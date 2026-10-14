Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev wins silver at U23 World Championships

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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmir Aliyev has won a silver medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

According to Report, Aliyev was defeated 4-13 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Aytbekov in the final.

The championships, being held in Las Vegas, United States, will continue through October 18. Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 23 wrestlers.