Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev wins silver at U23 World Championships
Football
- 14 October, 2026
- 09:13
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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmir Aliyev has won a silver medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships.
According to Report, Aliyev was defeated 4-13 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Aytbekov in the final.
The championships, being held in Las Vegas, United States, will continue through October 18. Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 23 wrestlers.
Elmir Əliyev U-23 dünya çempionatının gümüş medalını qazanıb
Эльмир Алиев завоевал серебро на ЧМ U-23
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