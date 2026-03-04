TəhsilPlus сard to become available to 450,000 education workers in Azerbaijan

Approximately 450,000 employees in Azerbaijan"s education sector will be able to use the TəhsilPlus card, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzada said at the event "TəhsilPlus: New Opportunities for Education Workers."

According to Report, he stated that the card will be available to both administrative and teaching staff at all levels of the country"s education system.

"Access to the service will be provided through the Birbank application. Overall, around 450,000 employees of educational institutions will be able to use TəhsilPlus," Karimzada noted.

The TəhsilPlus card was first introduced in July 2025. The project aims to improve social welfare and expand opportunities for education sector employees by providing a variety of discounts and privileges.