Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:02
    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Support from Georgia plays a key role in strengthening trilateral economic cooperation in the South Caucasus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Tbilisi following the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which he co-chaired with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Report informs.

    Pashinyan noted that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to strengthening stability in the South Caucasus.

    The Armenian prime minister also praised the assistance provided by the Georgian side in supporting this process.

    At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Irakli Kobakhidze:

    "He personally supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Today, Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking steps to develop economic and diplomatic ties with the support of Georgia."

    Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Kobakhidze
    Paşinyan: Gürcüstanın dəstəyi regionda ticarət və sülh əməkdaşlığını gücləndirir
    Пашинян: Поддержка Грузии укрепляет торговлю и мирное сотрудничество в регионе

    Latest News

    13:27

    Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Other countries
    13:09

    Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

    Other countries
    13:05

    Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:02

    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Region
    13:00

    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Other countries
    12:57

    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Other countries
    12:41

    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:41
    Photo

    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed