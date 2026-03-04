Support from Georgia plays a key role in strengthening trilateral economic cooperation in the South Caucasus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Tbilisi following the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which he co-chaired with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Report informs.

Pashinyan noted that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to strengthening stability in the South Caucasus.

The Armenian prime minister also praised the assistance provided by the Georgian side in supporting this process.

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Irakli Kobakhidze:

"He personally supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Today, Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking steps to develop economic and diplomatic ties with the support of Georgia."