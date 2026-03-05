IDF launches new wave of strikes on Tehran
Other countries
- 05 March, 2026
- 10:03
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the start of a new wave of strikes on Tehran, according to Report.
"The Israel Defense Forces has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran. The IDF reported the start of a large-scale series of attacks on infrastructure facilities in various districts of the capital of Iran," the army's press service said in a statement.
