Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan and Türkiye, according to a statement, Report informs.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attacks targeting the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan, considering them a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighbourliness and of international law and norms, as well as a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region," reads the statement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the Kingdom of Bahrain's full solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and its support for the measures they undertake to protect their sovereignty, safeguard their security and stability, and preserve their territorial integrity.

It also reiterated its call for an end to these "unjustified and provocative acts of aggression," stressing that such steps are essential to preserving regional security and stability.