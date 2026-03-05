Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital
Health
- 05 March, 2026
- 22:53
Three of the individuals injured during Iran's drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been discharged from the hospital, Report informs.
They have been sent home for outpatient treatment as their condition was satisfactory.
One of the injured – Asad Jafarov – continues to receive treatment at the hospital. He is reportedly under medical supervision.
Drone attacks from Iran on Nakhchivan were carried out around noon on March 5. One of the drones hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and the other landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result, four people were injured.
