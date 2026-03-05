Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital

    Health
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 22:53
    Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital

    Three of the individuals injured during Iran's drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been discharged from the hospital, Report informs.

    They have been sent home for outpatient treatment as their condition was satisfactory.

    One of the injured – Asad Jafarov – continues to receive treatment at the hospital. He is reportedly under medical supervision.

    Drone attacks from Iran on Nakhchivan were carried out around noon on March 5. One of the drones hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and the other landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result, four people were injured.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport injured
    İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumunda xəsarət alanlardan üçü evə buraxılıb
    Трое пострадавших при ударах иранских БПЛА по Нахчывану выписаны домой

    Latest News

    22:53

    Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital

    Health
    22:44

    Spain expresses solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes

    Foreign policy
    22:37

    Man accused of plotting Trump assassination claims Iran forced him to

    Other countries
    22:32

    Lithuanian foreign minister slams Iran's drone strike on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    22:20

    EU envoy says Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan are unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    22:13

    Erdogan and Macron discuss Iran over phone

    Region
    22:05

    UN expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    21:53

    Irakli Kobakhidze calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    21:42
    Photo

    Bulgarian diplomats' safe passage from Iran to Azerbaijan ensured

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed