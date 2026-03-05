Spain has strongly condemned Iran's attacks against Türkiye and Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Report informs.

It was noted that the attacks are a continuation of attacks carried out against the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"Spain once again declares its solidarity with these friendly countries," the statement emphasized.

Spain's foreign policy agency noted that Iran's attacks, which also targeted civilian objects, are completely unjustified under international law, constitute a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the said countries, and stated that they increase the risk of escalating tensions.

"Spain reaffirms its commitment to a return to diplomacy and dialogue for urgent de-escalation in the interest of the security and stability of the region," the statement said.