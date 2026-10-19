Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in revenue from petroleum product exports
Energy
- 19 October, 2026
- 10:40
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported 767,348 tons of petroleum products, valued at just over $570.3 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
According to the customs declarations, the volume of crude oil exports increased by 52.4%, while their value rose by 2.1 times compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
During the reporting period, petroleum products accounted for 2.4% of Azerbaijan's total exports.
Azərbaycan neft məhsullarının ixracından qazancını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb
Азербайджан вдвое увеличил доходы от экспорта нефтепродуктов
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