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    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in revenue from petroleum product exports

    Energy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in revenue from petroleum product exports

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported 767,348 tons of petroleum products, valued at just over $570.3 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the volume of crude oil exports increased by 52.4%, while their value rose by 2.1 times compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, petroleum products accounted for 2.4% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

    Azerbaijan's exports Azerbaijani petroleum products Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan neft məhsullarının ixracından qazancını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан вдвое увеличил доходы от экспорта нефтепродуктов
    44 - Tezliklə
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