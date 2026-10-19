Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports by 8%

    Energy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 11:08
    Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports by 8%

    Azerbaijan exported 240.578 million tons of methanol (methyl alcohol) worth $81.84 million in January-September 2026, representing a 28.6% decrease in volume and an 8% increase in value compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

    The share of methyl alcohol in Azerbaijan's exports of major non-oil products stands at 2.86%, while the share of methanol (methyl alcohol in primary forms) in total export volume accounts for 0.41%.

    Methanol is produced at the Methanol Plant of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the Garadagh district of Baku. Commissioned in 2013, the plant has been operated by SOCAR's subsidiary, SOCAR Metanol LLC, since 2016 and became the company's property in August 2017. The enterprise has a production capacity of 650,000–700,000 tons of methanol per year, utilizing natural gas and desalinated water as raw materials in production.

    Methanol exports Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın metanol ixracından gəlirlərini 8 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта метанола на 8%
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:32
    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation
    Region
    12:28
    Expert: Georgia, Azerbaijan can boost competitiveness of South Caucasus
    Region
    12:24
    Victor Kipiani proposes creating common free trade zone in South Caucasus
    Business
    12:11
    Rubio mulls economic co-op, security with Kazakh FM
    Other countries
    12:02
    Katsuya Watanabe: Azerbaijan's transport and green energy projects draw Japanese interest — Interview
    Foreign policy
    12:02
    Faig Guliyev: Shared historical values strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia
    Region
    11:55
    Photo
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Tourism
    11:37
    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni convenes security meeting over street clashes
    Other countries
    11:36
    Anar Bayramov appointed Azerbaijan's Health Minister
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed