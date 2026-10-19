Azerbaijan exports nearly 327,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizer in 9 months

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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported approximately 326,763 tons of nitrogen fertilizer, valued at nearly $126.7 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, the exports dropped by 23.5% in volume and fell by 4% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025,

During the reporting period, nitrogen fertilizer accounted for 0.71% of Azerbaijan's total exports. Its share in the country's non-oil exports stood at 4.98% in the first nine months of this year.

Nitrogen fertilizer is produced at the SOCAR Carbamide Plant, located in the Sumgait Industrial Park. The plant was commissioned on January 16, 2019, and has the capacity to produce 650,000-660,000 tons of urea annually using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as feedstock. Seventy percent of its production is intended for export.