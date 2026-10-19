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    Azerbaijan's natural gas exports approached 18 bcm in nine months

    Energy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 10:42
    Azerbaijan's natural gas exports approached 18 bcm in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 17.994 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at approximately $6.45 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the first nine months of 2025, the volume of natural gas exports decreased by 2.9%, while their value declined by 3.7%.

    During the reporting period, natural gas accounted for 27.02% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Year-on-year, exports increased by 28.3%, while imports decreased by 20.4%.

    Natural gas exports Azerbaijan's exports Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan 9 ayda 18 milyard kubmetrə yaxın təbii qaz ixrac edib
    Азербайджан за 9 месяцев экспортировал около 18 млрд кубометров природного газа
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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