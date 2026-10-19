Azerbaijan increases exports of petroleum bitumen 3.5-fold

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Azerbaijan exported 14,948.33 tons of petroleum bitumen in January-September 2026, valued at $4.63 million, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of exports increased by 3.5 times, and its value increased by 4.1 times.

During the nine months, the share of petroleum bitumen in the country's total exports amounted to 0.02%.

The SOCAR Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery is the only oil refining enterprise in the region. It provides Azerbaijan with AI-92 gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, and also supplies raw materials to SOCAR's petrochemical enterprises in the country. A portion of the refinery's products is exported.

The modernization and reconstruction of the enterprise are aimed at increasing production capacity, providing the country with high-quality Euro 5 fuel, ensuring stable supplies of raw materials to the Azerikimya Production Union, and increasing the export potential of petroleum products. These works are of great importance to Azerbaijan's industry.