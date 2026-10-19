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    Top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in 9 months

    Energy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 10:47
    Top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in 9 months

    Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589 tonnes of oil to 10 countries in January–September this year.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the largest volumes were shipped to Italy, the Czech Republic and Romania.

    In the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 8,881,441.48 tonnes of crude oil to Italy, worth $5.511 billion; 1,326,505.29 tonnes to the Czech Republic, worth $908.481 million; and 1,014,014.22 tonnes to Romania, worth $644.318 million.

    The other seven countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil in January–September are listed in the table below.

    No.

    Country

    Volume (tonnes)

    Change year-on-year (%)

    Statistical value (US$ thousand)

    Change year-on-year (%)

    1

    Italy

    8,881,441.48

    −7.38%

    5,511,082.12

    +10.38%

    2

    Czech Republic

    1,326,505.29

    +1.42%

    908,481.16

    +29.53%

    3

    Romania

    1,014,014.22

    +30.23%

    644,318.31

    +50.07%

    4

    India

    524,337.96

    4 times

    399,206.99

    7 times

    5

    Germany

    627,441.82

    −25.47%

    395,749.80

    −11.13%

    6

    Tunisia

    429,376.15

    2.2 times

    266,294.27

    2.6 times

    7

    Bulgaria

    358,842.99

    4.5 times

    253,113.50

    5.2 times

    8

    Indonesia

    356,500.04

    2.7 times

    224,640.09

    3.1 times

    9

    Portugal

    395,031.62

    −44.69%

    221,958.01

    −42.36%

    10

    Switzerland

    272,501.37

    3 times

    193,596.32

    3.5 times

    11

    Other countries

    1,643,596.98

    −48.15%

    1,085,041.94

    −34.43%

    Total

    15,829,589.90

    −6.86%

    10,103,482.51

    +13.03%
    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Oil and gas sector
    Azərbaycanın 9 ayda neft ixrac etdiyi TOP-10 ölkə
    ТОП-10 стран-импортеров азербайджанской нефти за 9 месяцев
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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