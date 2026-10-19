Top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in 9 months

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Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589 tonnes of oil to 10 countries in January–September this year.

According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the largest volumes were shipped to Italy, the Czech Republic and Romania.

In the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 8,881,441.48 tonnes of crude oil to Italy, worth $5.511 billion; 1,326,505.29 tonnes to the Czech Republic, worth $908.481 million; and 1,014,014.22 tonnes to Romania, worth $644.318 million.

The other seven countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil in January–September are listed in the table below.