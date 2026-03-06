Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 00:01
    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar while flying over Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, officials said, Report informs via The Economic Times.

    "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

    He added that search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet. "We are mobilising all available resources to locate the aircraft," he said. There is no immediate information on the pilot's condition.

    India Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter jet
    Hindistanın hərbi təyyarəsi radarlardan itib
    Индийский военный самолет пропал с радаров

    Latest News

    00:02

    Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional security

    Foreign policy
    00:01

    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    Other countries
    23:57

    Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Iranian drone attacks

    Domestic policy
    23:51

    UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    23:32

    International media highlights Ilham Aliyev's statements on Iran's drone strike

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:53

    Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospital

    Health
    22:44

    Spain expresses solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed