India fighter jet goes missing from radar

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar while flying over Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, officials said, Report informs via The Economic Times.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

He added that search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet. "We are mobilising all available resources to locate the aircraft," he said. There is no immediate information on the pilot's condition.