India fighter jet goes missing from radar
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 00:01
A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar while flying over Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, officials said, Report informs via The Economic Times.
"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.
He added that search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet. "We are mobilising all available resources to locate the aircraft," he said. There is no immediate information on the pilot's condition.
Latest News
00:02
Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional securityForeign policy
00:01
India fighter jet goes missing from radarOther countries
23:57
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Iranian drone attacksDomestic policy
23:51
UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
23:43
Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on AzerbaijanOther countries
23:32
International media highlights Ilham Aliyev's statements on Iran's drone strikeForeign policy
23:13
Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:53
Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospitalHealth
22:44