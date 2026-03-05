Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 23:13
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed serious concern over Iran's recent drone attacks against Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"We express our serious concern over the recent attacks on the brotherly country of Azerbaijan. Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability," Sharif wrote on X.
He urged restraint and reiterated "the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region."
Latest News
00:02
Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional securityForeign policy
00:01
India fighter jet goes missing from radarOther countries
23:57
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Iranian drone attacksDomestic policy
23:51
UN spox expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
23:43
Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on AzerbaijanOther countries
23:32
International media highlights Ilham Aliyev's statements on Iran's drone strikeForeign policy
23:13
Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:53
Three injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan discharged from hospitalHealth
22:44