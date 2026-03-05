Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 23:13
    Pakistan's PM expresses concern over Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed serious concern over Iran's recent drone attacks against Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "We express our serious concern over the recent attacks on the brotherly country of Azerbaijan. Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability," Sharif wrote on X.

    He urged restraint and reiterated "the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region."

