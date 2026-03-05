Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed serious concern over Iran's recent drone attacks against Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"We express our serious concern over the recent attacks on the brotherly country of Azerbaijan. Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability," Sharif wrote on X.

He urged restraint and reiterated "the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region."