Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iranian gas to Iraq resumes after South Pars attack, Iraqi state news agency says

    Energy
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 05:28
    Iranian gas to Iraq resumes after South Pars attack, Iraqi state news agency says

    Iranian gas supplies to Iraq ​have resumed at a rate ‌of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry ​said on Saturday, according to ​the state news agency, Report informs via Reuters.

    Flows had ⁠been halted after Israel attacked ​Iran's main gas field, South ​Pars, on Wednesday.

    The current five million cubic metres is a fraction of the ​contracted 50 million cubic metres. ​Iraqi officials say volumes will increase gradually, ‌but ⁠have provided neither a timeframe nor details of the damage to the Iranian gas facilities.

    "Following ​the resumption ​of ⁠Iranian gas supplies, the national grid has recorded ​stability in production at ​14,000 ⁠megawatts," Ahmed Moussa, an electricity ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying ⁠by ​the state news ​agency.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iraq gas imports fuel supply disruptions
    İran İraqa qaz tədarükünü bərpa edib
    Иран спустя три дня возобновил поставки газа в Ирак

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