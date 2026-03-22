Iranian gas supplies to Iraq ​have resumed at a rate ‌of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry ​said on Saturday, according to ​the state news agency, Report informs via Reuters.

Flows had ⁠been halted after Israel attacked ​Iran's main gas field, South ​Pars, on Wednesday.

The current five million cubic metres is a fraction of the ​contracted 50 million cubic metres. ​Iraqi officials say volumes will increase gradually, ‌but ⁠have provided neither a timeframe nor details of the damage to the Iranian gas facilities.

"Following ​the resumption ​of ⁠Iranian gas supplies, the national grid has recorded ​stability in production at ​14,000 ⁠megawatts," Ahmed Moussa, an electricity ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying ⁠by ​the state news ​agency.