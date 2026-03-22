Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    OIC condemns Israeli strikes on southern Syria

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 09:06
    OIC condemns Israeli strikes on southern Syria

    The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli strikes on military infrastructure in southern Syria, Report informs.

    The OIC Secretariat stated that it condemns Israel's "continued violations of Syria's sovereignty and territory, attempts to undermine its security and stability, and actions that threaten efforts to restore security and stability in the region."

    The Secretariat noted that Israel bears full responsibility for the continuation of such attacks. It reaffirmed the OIC's support and solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and called on the international community to take measures to ensure respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity, security, and stability through the implementation of relevant international resolutions and laws.

    On March 20, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out strikes on military infrastructure in southern Syria.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Syria
    İƏT İsrailin Suriyadakı hərbi infrastruktura zərbə endirməsini pisləyib
    В ОИС осудили израильскую атаку на военную инфраструктуру в Сирии

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