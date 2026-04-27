Servicemen involved in EFES-2026 exercise depart for Türkiye

The preparation phase for the next stage of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise, held in Istanbul and Izmir cities, Türkiye, is ongoing, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, who will take part in the live-fire practical training of the exercise, has departed for the brotherly country.

The servicemen were welcomed at the Cigli Air Base of the Republic of Türkiye.

The main objective of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise is to strengthen coordination among the units of participating countries during large-scale operations, enhance combat training, and improve practical skills.