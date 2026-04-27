Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Servicemen involved in EFES-2026 exercise depart for Türkiye

    Military
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 09:04
    Servicemen involved in EFES-2026 exercise depart for Türkiye

    The preparation phase for the next stage of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise, held in Istanbul and Izmir cities, Türkiye, is ongoing, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, who will take part in the live-fire practical training of the exercise, has departed for the brotherly country.

    The servicemen were welcomed at the Cigli Air Base of the Republic of Türkiye.

    The main objective of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise is to strengthen coordination among the units of participating countries during large-scale operations, enhance combat training, and improve practical skills.

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Türkiye
    Azərbaycan hərbçiləri "EFES-2026" təlimində iştirak üçün Türkiyəyə yola düşüblər
    Азербайджанские военнослужащие отбыли в Турцию на учения EFES-2026

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed