Servicemen involved in EFES-2026 exercise depart for Türkiye
Military
- 27 April, 2026
- 09:04
The preparation phase for the next stage of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise, held in Istanbul and Izmir cities, Türkiye, is ongoing, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, who will take part in the live-fire practical training of the exercise, has departed for the brotherly country.
The servicemen were welcomed at the Cigli Air Base of the Republic of Türkiye.
The main objective of the EFES-2026 multinational exercise is to strengthen coordination among the units of participating countries during large-scale operations, enhance combat training, and improve practical skills.
Latest News
21:28
PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, CouncilOther
21:23
Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech RepublicOther
21:18
Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperationInfrastructure
21:10
Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East ZangezurForeign policy
21:05
Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communitiesForeign policy
20:50
Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech RepublicForeign policy
20:33
Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperationForeign policy
20:20
Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridorForeign policy
20:05