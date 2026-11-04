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A delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has paid a working visit to Baku to exchange experience with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the visit featured presentations on approaches and management practices developed in the areas of strategic management, project and portfolio management, and business process transformation.

The presentations covered Azerbaijan's experience in developing and implementing strategies, monitoring strategic initiatives, organising the work of a project management office, managing projects, and improving and digitalizing business processes.

The meetings also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange experience in these areas and discuss the management approaches and practices they apply.