Aysel Ahmadli wins gold at European Championships
Individual sports
- 04 November, 2026
- 15:42
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Azerbaijani para-athlete Aysel Ahmadli has won a gold medal at the 16th European Shotokan Karate Championships, currently underway in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan told Report that Ahmadli claimed the top spot on the podium in the K10 category of the parakarate competition.
Aysel Əhmədli Avropa çempionatında qızıl medal qazanıb
Айсель Ахмедли завоевала золото на чемпионате Европы
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