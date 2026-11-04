Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Kamran Imanov awarded Order of Honor

    Domestic policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 16:33
    Kamran Imanov awarded Order of Honor

    President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed an order awarding Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, the Order of Honor.

    According to Report, Imanov received the award in recognition of his long-standing and effective service in the public sector and his outstanding contributions to the development of intellectual property rights.

    Imanov will celebrate his 80th birthday on November 5.

    Ilham Aliyev Kamran Imanov Order of Honor
    Kamran İmanov "Şərəf" ordeni ilə təltif edilib
    Кямран Иманов награжден орденом "Шараф"
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    44 filmi

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