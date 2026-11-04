Kamran Imanov awarded Order of Honor

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President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed an order awarding Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, the Order of Honor.

According to Report, Imanov received the award in recognition of his long-standing and effective service in the public sector and his outstanding contributions to the development of intellectual property rights.

Imanov will celebrate his 80th birthday on November 5.