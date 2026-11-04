FIFA praises AFFA for high standard of officiating at U-15 World Cup in Baku

Stay up to date with the top news!

FIFA has commended the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for the high standard of refereeing at the U-15 World Cup and Festival held in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing AFFA, the praise was conveyed in an official letter.

In the letter addressed to AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev, FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina highly praised the organization of refereeing at the tournament, noting that it met high standards and that matches were managed professionally.

"The successful delivery of such an important event was made possible by professional training, strong organizational skills and dedicated teamwork. In this regard, we would like to specifically acknowledge the efforts of AFFA's Referees Committee and Refereeing Department," the letter said.

A total of 86 referees officiated matches at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival held in Azerbaijan. Of these, 80 were from Azerbaijan, while three each came from Georgia and Türkiye.

The U-15 World Cup and Festival took place in Baku in late October. Spain won the inaugural tournament.