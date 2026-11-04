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    Kazakhstan's public debt reaches $85.6 billion

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 15:56
    Kazakhstan's public debt reaches $85.6 billion

    Kazakhstan's public debt has reached approximately 38.8 trillion tenge ($85.6 billion), equivalent to 20.2% of GDP, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said.

    Report's Kazakhstan bureau informs that Takiyev presented the figures at a briefing at the Kurultai.

    He said the public debt ceiling was set at 32% of GDP, while stress tests indicated that debt would not exceed 25% of GDP through 2030.

    To reduce borrowing needs, the government is working to increase revenue and narrow the budget deficit, Takiyev said. Revenue rose by 30% year on year in the first nine months, and the Finance Ministry expects to meet its full-year revenue target.

    Kazakhstan plans to reduce its budget deficit from the current 2.5% of GDP to 0.4% by 2029.

    Madi Takiyev Public debt Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstanın dövlət borcu 85,6 milyard dollara çatıb
    Госдолг Казахстана достиг $85,6 млрд
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