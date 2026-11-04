President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to combat air pollution in Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On measures to strengthen the fight against air pollution," reads the official document, Report informs.

In order to ensure systematic and coordinated measures to prevent pollution and improve air quality, the State Commission on Climate Change and Air Protection has been instructed to develop a draft "National Action Plan for Combating Air Pollution in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2028–2035."

The commission is required to submit the draft action plan to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by November 1, 2027.