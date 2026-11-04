Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to combat air pollution in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 16:20
    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to combat air pollution in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On measures to strengthen the fight against air pollution," reads the official document, Report informs.

    In order to ensure systematic and coordinated measures to prevent pollution and improve air quality, the State Commission on Climate Change and Air Protection has been instructed to develop a draft "National Action Plan for Combating Air Pollution in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2028–2035."

    The commission is required to submit the draft action plan to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by November 1, 2027.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Atmosfer havasının çirklənməsinə qarşı mübarizəyə dair Milli Fəaliyyət Planı hazırlanacaq
    В Азербайджане подготовят Нацплан по борьбе с загрязнением атмосферного воздуха до 2036г
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed