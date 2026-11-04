President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to combat air pollution in Azerbaijan
Ecology
- 04 November, 2026
- 16:20
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On measures to strengthen the fight against air pollution," reads the official document, Report informs.
In order to ensure systematic and coordinated measures to prevent pollution and improve air quality, the State Commission on Climate Change and Air Protection has been instructed to develop a draft "National Action Plan for Combating Air Pollution in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2028–2035."
The commission is required to submit the draft action plan to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by November 1, 2027.
Atmosfer havasının çirklənməsinə qarşı mübarizəyə dair Milli Fəaliyyət Planı hazırlanacaq
В Азербайджане подготовят Нацплан по борьбе с загрязнением атмосферного воздуха до 2036г
Latest News
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion
23:06
QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG dealsOther countries
22:48
Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei saysRegion