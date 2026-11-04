Azerbaijan participates in SMIIC General Assembly meeting

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Kamala Mammadza​​da, Deputy Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, and currently serving as Acting Director General, participated in the 21st General Assembly meeting of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), held in Kazan, Russia.

According to Report, citing AZSTAND, the meeting addressed the development and improvement of the Global Halal Quality Infrastructure, as well as other pressing issues related to halal standardization.

Participants also heard reports from the SMIIC Secretary General and the councils responsible for standardization, metrology and accreditation, and discussed projects implemented by the organization.

In addition, thematic sessions were held during the meeting, including a workshop of the Standards Management Council and sessions on OIC/SMIIC Standards and Member Experiences in the Global Halal Quality Infrastructure.